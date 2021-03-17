Beltrami County Historical Society Seeking Coloring Book Drawings for Bemidji’s Anniversary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Historical Society is seeking artist submissions for a coloring book they are compiling to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the city of Bemidji.

They are asking artists to submit line drawings that depict places, activities, and scenes throughout the history of the city. The artist who creates the drawing that will be featured on the cover will receive $100. Any person interested can submit a drawing.

Submissions will be due by April 1, and they hope to have the book finished by the end of May. Drawings can be sent to beltramihistory@gmail.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today