Beltrami County Historical Society Seeking Coloring Book Drawings for Bemidji’s Anniversary

Betsy Melin — Mar. 16 2021

The Beltrami County Historical Society is seeking artist submissions for a coloring book they are compiling to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the city of Bemidji.

They are asking artists to submit line drawings that depict places, activities, and scenes throughout the history of the city. The artist who creates the drawing that will be featured on the cover will receive $100. Any person interested can submit a drawing.

Submissions will be due by April 1, and they hope to have the book finished by the end of May. Drawings can be sent to beltramihistory@gmail.com.

