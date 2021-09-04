Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Historical Society Receives Grant for Preserving Recordings

Betsy Melin — Sep. 3 2021

The Beltrami County Historical Society recently received a grant that will allow them to move forward with a project of digitizing and modernizing tapes recorded over 50 years ago.

The archives at the Beltrami County Historical Society contain nearly 150 reel-to-reel tapes that were made in the 1950s. The tapes are interviews with a variety of elders and community members that helped found and create the city of Bemidji.

When the tapes are digitized, the next steps will be creating transcriptions for each of the interviews.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

