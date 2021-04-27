Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Historical Society Names New Director

Betsy Melin — Apr. 26 2021

The Beltrami County Historical Society has announced Emily Thanes as their new director. She started just two weeks ago and in that time has already made progress on her goals for the center.

Thanes hopes to modernize the historical society and create programs and events that help show tourists and locals all of the history there is to discover in the county.

She has already begun working towards her first goal of helping transfer decades worth of history to a digital format. She hopes to bring new life to the history of Beltrami County.

The History Center will be receiving a new paint job, and there are plans to renovate exhibits to help create more space.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Department Investigates Bomb Threat Made To Bemidji Area Schools

Downed Power Line in Bemidji Starts Fire Near Lakeland PBS Studios

Bemidji Lions Club Sponsors Peace Poster Contest

In Business: 3rd Street Station Coffee Offers Full Restaurant Menu

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.