Beltrami County Historical Society Names New Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Historical Society has announced Emily Thanes as their new director. She started just two weeks ago and in that time has already made progress on her goals for the center.

Thanes hopes to modernize the historical society and create programs and events that help show tourists and locals all of the history there is to discover in the county.

She has already begun working towards her first goal of helping transfer decades worth of history to a digital format. She hopes to bring new life to the history of Beltrami County.

The History Center will be receiving a new paint job, and there are plans to renovate exhibits to help create more space.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today