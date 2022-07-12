Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Historical Society Joins Museums for All Program

Emma HudziakJul. 11 2022

The Beltrami County Historical Society has recently joined Museums for All, a signature access program that lets families receiving SNAP benefits visit select museums for free or at a reduced price. For the History Center, that means up to four people can visit for free.

Museums for All is provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal organization that oversees and provides guidance for both museums and libraries at over 850 places across the country.

The Historical Society was able to join the program thanks to a grant through the United Way. Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area, believes that the history this museum provides means a lot to people within and around the Bemidji community. The ability to allow access to everyone through this program in turn means a great deal.

The Headwaters Science Center in downtown Bemidji is also utilizing this program. More information on other participating museums and museum admissions can be found on the Museums for All website.

By — Emma Hudziak

