Beltrami County Historical Society Hosting Virtual Murder Mystery

Betsy Melin — Feb. 11 2021

For the last six New Year’s Eves, the Beltrami County Historical Society has hosted their annual History Mystery event. It allows players to solve a murder with a local twist.

This year, the mystery is set in the 1960s. The theme is the Beltrami Avenue Murder Mystery, as all the characters have a connection with the street. The crime is not based on any real event, but all the players are based on real residents. Clues have already started being shared.

The five households that uncover the mystery the fastest will win a gift that supports the community.

Tickets to the online event are $20 per household and can be reserved by contacting depot@beltramihistory.org. The mystery event will take place on Saturday, February 13 at 5 PM.

