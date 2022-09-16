Beltrami County Historical Society Honoring Veterans with New Exhibit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Historical Society opened a special exhibit Thursday titled “The Brave Die Never,” which honors veterans in the Beltrami County area.

The exhibit features a number of military-related artifacts, including uniforms, armaments, and medals. These items come from all eras of American history, from the Civil War to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Two special events were held in order to properly open the new exhibit, those being a conference by the Brown Bag History Program, where V.F.W. President Margaret Booge spoke, followed by a brief opening flag ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 25.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to honor and feature the veterans that came from Beltrami County and talk about their stories and share their histories,” explained Beltrami County Historical Society Executive Director Emily Thabes. “We hope that were able to do that within the snapshot of this room that we’ve put together.”

The exhibit will remain at the Beltrami County History Center from now until November 19th, and the Historical Society will be hosting a number of events throughout the exhibit’s run. If you’d like more information, you can visit their website.

