Beltrami County Historical Society Celebrates 125 Years of Bemidji

The Beltrami County Historical Society recently held an open house to celebrate the publication of three different books that depict the history of Bemidji in its 125 years, as well as the history of Beltrami County.

The books include a coloring book that is filled with submitted line works that represent Bemidji and Beltrami County. There is also “Bemidji 125”, which is a celebration of the city’s incorporation, as well as “A Brief History of Beltrami County”, which expands on a 1963 history of the same name.

All three of the books will be available for purchase at the Beltrami County Historical Society.

