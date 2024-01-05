Beltrami County Health Department Hosts Free Flu Shot Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Health Department will offer free flu shots at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf tomorrow.

The Beltrami County Health Department has partnered with the Bemidji Food Shelf to give flu vaccines to those in need.

“We have our numbers, especially due to Covid. People haven’t been over the last few years and haven’t been getting their vaccines up to date. A lot of people are behind. And so we’re really just working on providing that outreach, giving opportunity, eliminating barriers to be able to access these vaccines and get themselves protected from various diseases.” Monica Thul said, Beltrami County Public Health Manager.

Every first Friday of the month they will be offering the vaccine. Tomorrow flu shots will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.