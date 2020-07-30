Beltrami County Gives Latest Update on COVID-19 Numbers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There have been 176 cases of COVID-19 so far recorded in Beltrami County. Currently, there are two congregate care facilities in the county that have each recorded a positive case.

There are 46 active cases right now with 12 new cases reported today. Two people are currently hospitalized, and in total there have been eight hospitalizations with none needing a ventilator. A large majority of Beltrami County cases have been recorded this month.

There have been 133 who have tested positive no longer requiring isolation. There are 92 tests awaiting results within the Sanford Health Bemidji system.

