Beltrami County Fair Returns Aug. 7-11

One of Beltrami County’s most anticipated annual events is officially here, as the Beltrami County Fair is now underway.

The fair was first established in 1904 and now celebrates 120 years as one of the community’s favorite annual events. As always, it will have plenty of options when it comes to rides and food, as well providing many performances, competitions, and different animals for visitors to spend time with.

This year, however, the County Fair Board wanted to bring more activities for kids who attend the fair.

“We got a new playset in the kids farm yard. Our red barn’s full of all kinds of activities that we’ve never done before that will help kids relate to agriculture and the grains and how they use these grains,” said Vern Holzhueter, Beltrami County Fair Board President. “So we’re going to have about six or seven different kinds of grains that the kids can touch and feel. And above these grains are posters showing products that these kids use. For an example, wheat gives us Wheaties, corn gives us corn flakes. Things that kids can identify, they can touch and feel this grain, and then they can look up and say, hey, ‘I eat that at home.'”

The fair is going on at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds north of Bemidji through Sunday, August 11th. More information is available at the fair’s website.