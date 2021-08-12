Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Fair Ready to Bring the Fun in ’21

Betsy Melin — Aug. 11 2021

Wednesday kicked off the Beltrami County Fair. After a year off due to COVID-19, the fair board is ready to bring the fun in ’21.

This year, the fair is back with all of the animals, food, and activities that have become fair traditions. Organizers have been hard at work to bring it all together.

The fair board says the best thing to check out during the Beltrami County Fair is all of the animals. There will even be some special presentations in the animal buildings, including the beef building.

The Beltrami County Fair is running until this Sunday, August 15.

Lakeland PBS will also be at the fair, so stop on by and say hi! You can find us in the northwest corner of the Commercial Building.

