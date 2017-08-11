Beltrami County Fair Prepares Youth For State Fair

Poultry, swine, and just about every other animal from the farm you can imagine can be found at any county fair. But the stories of hard work and dedication behind each animal, and what it takes to get show ready is what the county fair is all about. This year, the Beltrami County Fair has seen a record number of 4-H entries, meaning that more and more kids are taking an interest in learning.

In the swine barn, the work is never done. There is always constant cleaning and pig washing taking place. All this work is done in hopes of securing a place at the Minnesota State Fair.

When it comes to judging, there is certain criteria that each judge looks for when working a county fair. For many of the judges, it’s all about providing an education for each presenter.

The key for longevity in the 4-H program is starting kids young. The Cloverbuds are the youngest 4-H members that are learning the basics of showing animals at the county fair.

For many of the kids in 4-H it’s a learning experience, taking the judges critique and applying so that if they are lucky enough to make it to the state fair, they will be prepared for the biggest stage in the state.