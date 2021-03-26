Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Fair Board Plans for 2021

Betsy Melin — Mar. 25 2021

The Beltrami County Fair is officially on for 2021 and scheduled for August 11 through 15. The board is meeting with local groups to brainstorm the best ways to host events safely.

The fair will inevitably look different, but the degree of which will depend on how things look over the next couple of months.

The fair will also feature masks and social distancing. The board is even considering adding cashless options. Despite the extra work this year to introduce these changes, the board says it’s well worth it.

Updates on the plans as they change will be available on the Beltrami County Fair Board’s Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Walz Expected to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to All Minnesotans 16 and Older

Tri-County Health Care to Break Ground on New Facility in May

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Gets Wacky

16 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,857 New Cases Reported Thursday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.