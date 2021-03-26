Beltrami County Fair Board Plans for 2021

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Fair is officially on for 2021 and scheduled for August 11 through 15. The board is meeting with local groups to brainstorm the best ways to host events safely.

The fair will inevitably look different, but the degree of which will depend on how things look over the next couple of months.

The fair will also feature masks and social distancing. The board is even considering adding cashless options. Despite the extra work this year to introduce these changes, the board says it’s well worth it.

Updates on the plans as they change will be available on the Beltrami County Fair Board’s Facebook page.

