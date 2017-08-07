DONATE

Beltrami County Experiencing Moderate Drought Conditions

Clayton Castle
Aug. 7 2017
Much of northern Minnesota, including Beltrami County, is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to Beltrami County Emergency Management.

According to a Facebook post by Beltrami County Emergency Management, “Some areas are seeing browning of grasses and fields starting to dry out. It has been largely dry across Beltrami County, although some areas have experienced isolated heavy rainfall events… for the most part, all of Beltrami County is no categorized as a moderate drought.”

The post also states that despite the chances of rain and thunderstorms this week, the Climate Prediction Center has placed Beltrami County under “moderate” drought conditions.

