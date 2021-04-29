Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Environmental Services Seeks Lake Sampler Volunteers

Betsy Melin — Apr. 28 2021

Beltrami County is searching for volunteers to assist in collecting data on a few of the county’s 39 lakes. They need lake samplers for on Andrusia, Pimushe, North and South Twin Lakes in the county.

Once a month over the summer, the volunteers will be expected to provide samples. The data is used to gauge the water quality and help provide information to create management strategies for the lakes. These strategies are used to keep a healthy habitat for both wildlife and recreation.

The equipment will be provided by the county’s Environmental Services office.

