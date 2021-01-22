Beltrami County Discusses Possible Jail Remodel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In early 2020, Beltrami county was in process of creating committees to lead conversations on making changes to the Beltrami county jail. That was put on pause during the covid-19 pandemic.

At Tuesday’s county work session the topic of possible rebuilding or renovating the Beltrami county jail was once again discussed. The county believes they are at a good starting point to make changes, but Beltrami county Sheriff Ernie Beitel explains that it will not be a short process.

The jail has recently made some small repairs following structural issues reported in 2019, but the facility has greatly aged since being built in 1989.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today