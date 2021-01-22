Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Discusses Possible Jail Remodel

Betsy Melin — Jan. 21 2021

In early 2020, Beltrami county was in process of creating committees to lead conversations on making changes to the Beltrami county jail. That was put on pause during the covid-19 pandemic.

At Tuesday’s county work session the topic of possible rebuilding or renovating the Beltrami county jail was once again discussed. The county believes they are at a good starting point to make changes, but Beltrami county Sheriff Ernie Beitel explains that it will not be a short process.

The jail has recently made some small repairs following structural issues reported in 2019, but the facility has greatly aged since being built in 1989.

