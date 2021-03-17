Beltrami County Discusses Jail Renovation Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Improvements to the Beltrami County Jail have been in the works since before last year, but COVID-19 put plans on hold. Today, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners discussed the next steps of the project.

The sheriff’s department has been working with the county to create a jail steering committee that will oversee the plans and decisions moving forward with the project. The future of the county jail is still up in the air.

Tonight’s meeting was just for discussion with no formal decisions made, but Sheriff Ernie Beitel says this will not be a short-term project and that it’s expected to take five to seven years from start to finish.

