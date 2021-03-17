Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Discusses Jail Renovation Project

Betsy Melin — Mar. 16 2021

Improvements to the Beltrami County Jail have been in the works since before last year, but COVID-19 put plans on hold. Today, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners discussed the next steps of the project.

The sheriff’s department has been working with the county to create a jail steering committee that will oversee the plans and decisions moving forward with the project. The future of the county jail is still up in the air.

Tonight’s meeting was just for discussion with no formal decisions made, but Sheriff Ernie Beitel says this will not be a short-term project and that it’s expected to take five to seven years from start to finish.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Police Arrest Husband After Death of Wife in Little Falls

Beltrami County Discusses Possible Jail Remodel

Beltrami County Commissioners, Bemidji City Councilors Sworn In for New Terms

Beltrami County to Swear in Commissioners on January 5

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.