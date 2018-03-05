Beltrami County Deputies Investigating Possible Heroin Overdose Death

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office is asking for the publics help with information regarding the death of a Tenstrike man.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday evening, authorities received a call from acquaintances of the deceased male that was found at a home on the ninety six hundred block of Nebish Road northwest, approximately twenty miles northeast of Bemidji in Obrien Township.

Upon arrival deputies found the body of a 40-year-old Tenstrike man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of death may be related to heroin use.

An autopsy was performed by the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office and will be complete once toxicology reports are finished.

Further investigation is pending with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 333-9111.