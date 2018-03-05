DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Beltrami County Deputies Investigating Possible Heroin Overdose Death

Josh Peterson
Mar. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office is asking for the publics help with information regarding the death of a Tenstrike man.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday evening, authorities received a call from acquaintances of the deceased male that was found at a home on the ninety six hundred block of Nebish Road northwest, approximately twenty miles northeast of Bemidji in Obrien Township.

Upon arrival deputies found the body of a 40-year-old Tenstrike man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of death may be related to heroin use.

An autopsy was performed by the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office and will be complete once toxicology reports are finished.

Further investigation is pending with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 333-9111.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

In Focus: Midwinter Interlude Exhibit Displays Work By BSU Staff

Bemidji’s Connection To 2018 Olympic Gold

Spinal Health Professionals Hosts “Ladies Night Out” In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

First Ever All-Women Ice Fishing Tournament Takes Over Gull Lake

The ice was thick and the fish were biting on Saturday on Gull Lake for the All Women Ice Fishing Tournament, put on by the Women Anglers of
Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Latest Stories

First Ever All-Women Ice Fishing Tournament Takes Over Gull Lake

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Man Who Died In Emily Snowmobile Crash Identified

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Winter Storm Brings Warnings And Advisories

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

BSU's Production Of "The Pirates Of Penzance" Has A Futuristic Twist

Posted on Mar. 3 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.