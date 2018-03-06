Beltrami County Democrats Come Together To Hear From Candidates

After the last election, area Democrats are coming together to try and win back the seats they lost to Republicans in 2016. With multiple seats from the local to the national level up for re-election, Beltrami County Democrats are looking to flip seats held by Republicans.

99 delegates and 7 alternates were seated on the convention floor where they heard from local candidates for the first time that are looking to unseat their Republican opponents.

One of those seats Democrats would like to flip is in District 2A, where candidate Soren Sorenson called out his Republican opponent Matt Grossell on gun control issues.

Another seat Democrats are hoping to gain this fall is House Seat 5A. Former 5A State Representative John Persell is looking to take back his house seat that he lost to Representative Matt Bliss in 2016. Persell spoke to the DFL about having to work with Republicans to get things done.

But Persell will have to work for his party’s endorsement since he is facing off with Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson, who says he’s bringing a new energy to the party.

The Beltrami County DFL will meet again on April 21st when they endorse their candidates to officially run against their Republican opponents.

Beltrami County Republicans will hold their convention on Saturday, March 17, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.