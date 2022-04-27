Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Declares State of Emergency Due to Recent Flooding

Lakeland News — Apr. 26 2022

Beltrami County Board Chairman Tim Sumner has declared Beltrami County to be in a state of emergency due to recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall and a late snow melt.

Early on April 23rd, many areas of the county received in excess of three inches of rainfall from thunderstorms that, combined with snow melt, resulted in considerable overland flooding across much of Beltrami County. Numerous roadways in the area experienced culvert washouts and roadway washouts. The City of Bemidji experienced flooding at City Hall due to the storm drainage system being overwhelmed from heavy rainfall.

Preliminary estimates indicate tens of thousands of dollars of damage and expense related to the emergency response to flooding. It is likely that Beltrami County will exceed the threshold to qualify for state disaster assistance through the state of Minnesota.

The state of emergency declaration enables the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and other county departments to respond to the flooding with increased resources and pursue disaster assistance reimbursement for expenses and damages to public infrastructure in Beltrami County.

Local governments and agencies who have had damages or expenses related to the flooding should report them to Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller at chris.muller@co.beltrami.mn.us. The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will have a special meeting this Friday, April 29th at 10 AM in the Beltrami County Board Room to discuss the emergency declaration.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Spring Floods Cause Road Closures Around Northwest Minnesota

Bemidji City Hall Basement Floods After Heavy Rainfall

Gov. Walz Deploys MN National Guard to Assist with Flooding

Job Growth, Jail Project Costs Discussed at Beltrami Co. Work Session

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.