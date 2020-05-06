Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County COVID-19 Response Team Needs Health Care Volunteer’s

Brad Hamilton — May. 6 2020

Beltrami Sheriff, Ernie Beitel sent out a press release asking for the any volunteers to help the Beltrami County COVID-19 Response/Recovery Team.

Sheriff Beitel explained this task force of volunteers is being developed for Isolation and Quarantine Sites, Long Term Care facilities, Alternate Care Sites, and other needed sites.

Volunteer opportunities from support services to direct care will be managed by the Minnesota Responds for both licensed and unlicensed volunteers. For more information: BeltramiCOVID19@gmail.com. Go to Minnesota Responds (www.mnresponds.org) to register.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Brad Hamilton

