Beltrami County Commissioners Debate “Respect Minnesota” Group

A presentation by an organization called Respect Minnesota given at Tuesday’s Beltrami county commissioner’s work session stirred up controversy within the board on the topic of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project.

Respect Minnesota was revealed to allegedly be at least partially funded by the Enbridge organization. They are a group designed to promote respect for those on both sides of the issue and urge them to abide by all laws. The presentation ended with a suggestion for the board to pledge their support to the organization. Commissioner Reed Olson reacted strongly to their presence within the meeting, especially regarding the group’s relationship with Indigenous communities.

Commissioner Jim Lucachick argued that any group should have the right to speak at a work session regardless of their position. None of the commissioners opted to take the pledge after the presentation and discussion.

