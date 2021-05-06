Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Commissioners Debate “Respect Minnesota” Group

Betsy Melin — May. 5 2021

A presentation by an organization called Respect Minnesota given at Tuesday’s Beltrami county commissioner’s work session stirred up controversy within the board on the topic of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project.

Respect Minnesota was revealed to allegedly be at least partially funded by the Enbridge organization. They are a group designed to promote respect for those on both sides of the issue and urge them to abide by all laws. The presentation ended with a suggestion for the board to pledge their support to the organization. Commissioner Reed Olson reacted strongly to their presence within the meeting, especially regarding the group’s relationship with Indigenous communities.

Commissioner Jim Lucachick argued that any group should have the right to speak at a work session regardless of their position. None of the commissioners opted to take the pledge after the presentation and discussion.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Sanford Health of Bemidji Adds New Vaccination Strategies

“One Vegetable, One Community” Names Leafy Greens Vegetable of the Year

15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,921 New Cases Reported Thursday

Indigenous and Environmental Leaders Urge President to Stop Line 3

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.