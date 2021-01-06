Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Commissioners, Bemidji City Councilors Sworn In for New Terms

Lakeland News — Jan. 5 2021

With the new year upon us, it was time for Beltrami County Commissioners and Bemidji City Councilors to get sworn in for their new terms.

Today, returning Beltrami County Commissioners Reed Olson, Jim Lucachick, and Tim Sumner were all sworn in for new terms after being re-elected in November. At Bemidji City Hall on Monday, Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson and Ward 5 Councilor Nancy Erickson were also sworn in for new terms, with new mayor Jorge Prince and new Ward 1 Councilor Audrey Thayer sworn in as well. Thayer is the first Native American woman to hold a seat on the city council.

The swearing-in ceremonies for county commissioners were held in person with limited guests to ensure social distancing, but they were also streamed during their regular meeting to those interested in watching at home.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

