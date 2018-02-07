Beltrami County Comes Together To Promote Safety On Roadways
Representatives from multiple Beltrami County agencies met for a reorganization meeting Monday to discuss the Beltrami County Roadway Safety Coalition/TZD.
According to a post on the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Group aims to promote safety on roadways in Beltrami County and across the region.
Case studies and reviews of serious and fatal accidents take place in an effort to mitigate future incidents.
The post goes on to say, “We hope to have more in the coming months and our efforts to make sure you #arrivealive!”
Attending the meeting was representatives from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami County Highway Department, Beltrami County Emergency Management, Beltrami County Administration, Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation.
