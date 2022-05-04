Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Chief Deputy Recognized by MN Emergency Communications Network

Emma HudziakMay. 4 2022

Walton (center) with award, Vice-Chair of the State Emergency Communications Board Jeff Jelinksi (left) and Emergency Communications Director Dana Walberg (right). Photo Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton was recognized recently for his leadership and expertise by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communications Network.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was happy to report that Walton was recognized for his leadership skills, knowledge, expertise, and dedication to his work as Chair of the Communications and Technology public safety committee, which supports the Northern Lights Task Force. The task force is comprised of 16 northern Minnesota counties, the State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Walton was given the award on Wednesday, April 27 at the ECN’s annual Public Safety Communications Conference.

