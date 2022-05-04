Beltrami County Chief Deputy Recognized by MN Emergency Communications Network

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton was recognized recently for his leadership and expertise by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communications Network.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was happy to report that Walton was recognized for his leadership skills, knowledge, expertise, and dedication to his work as Chair of the Communications and Technology public safety committee, which supports the Northern Lights Task Force. The task force is comprised of 16 northern Minnesota counties, the State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Walton was given the award on Wednesday, April 27 at the ECN’s annual Public Safety Communications Conference.

