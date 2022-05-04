Beltrami County Chief Deputy Receives Recognition Award for Leadership & Expertise

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton received a recognition award on Wednesday, April 27th for his leadership and expertise by the MN Department of Public Safety Emergency Communications Network during their annual Public Safety Communications Conference.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was happy to report that Walton was recognized for his skills within leadership, knowledge, expertise, and his dedication to his work as Chair of the Communications and Technology public safety committee.

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said that the Communications and Technology public safety committee is what supported the Northern Lights Task Force, that was encompassed by 16 northern MN Counties, State Patrols, MN DNR, and the MN BCA.

