Beltrami County Celebrates 160th Anniversary

Beltrami County is celebrating its 160th birthday as an official county in Minnesota. Beltrami County was established by the Minnesota State legislature on the guidance of the Minnesota Historical Society on February 28th, 1866, creating a system of local governance to serve the residents of the region. Over the past 160 years, the people of Beltrami County have developed farms, towns, Tribal communities, and public institutions. The County Board was presented with a proclamation recognizing the 160th Anniversary of Beltrami County.

“Right around this time, the Minnesota Historical Society got a little bug to start basically creating counties, and working with the house to form those counties based on historical information,” says Emily Thabes, Beltrami County History Center Executive Director. “So two things, one was treaties. So treaties allowed a bunch of land to be opened up all over the place; all of a sudden, there was land available for counties to be formed. Then the Minnesota Historical Society worked with the legislature to name and form those counties based on the historical information. So treaties were first, making land available, then legislature in the historical society, naming and forming those counties.”

The city of Bemidji is the first and oldest city established in Beltrami County and was incorporated in 1896, 30 years after the County was officially established.