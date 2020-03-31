Beltrami County Board Supports Greater Bemidji Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This morning, the Beltrami County Board members decided to support the entire $250,000 for the Greater Bemidji area.

In a press release this morning, the board broke down how the money will be used:

-County Development Fund $125,000

-Consolidated Conservation Fund $125,000 *with the stipulation that

these funds be awarded to businesses falling within the geographic boundaries of the Consolidated Conservation District.

-Loans be given after all other Economic Stimulus opportunities are used

-Beltrami County shall receive a breakdown of loans awarded, identifying the use of county funds

by loan and in total

-All funds shall be awarded to Beltrami County businesses

-As loans are repaid, it is the expectation that the proceeds will be paid back to Beltrami County

and receipted to the fund of origination

