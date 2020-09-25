Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Board Names Finalists For County Administrator

Lakeland News — Sep. 25 2020

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has named five finalists in the search to find a new County Administrator. Current County Administrator Kay Mack plans to retire in November.

The five finalists who will be interviewed on October 14th are:

  • Thomas Barry – most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer/City Manager for the City of Minot, ND, where he was in the position for nearly four years.
  • Mitchell Berg – currently serves as the City Administrator for the city of Mahnomen, MN, where he has been employed for five years.
  • Pat Oman – currently employed as the Mille Lacs County Administrator, where he has served for five years.
  • Christina Regas – currently serves as the City Administrator for the city of Blackduck, MN, where she has been employed for over six years.
  • Rebecca Secore – currently employed with Beltrami County, where she serves as the director of Health and Human Services. She has been in this role for seven years.

