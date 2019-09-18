Lakeland PBS
Beltrami County Board Members Pay Tribute To Former County Commissioner

Sep. 17 2019

Quentin Fairbanks (Credit: MPR News/Dan Gunderson)

A moment of silence was held during the Beltrami County Board’s regular meeting Tuesday in honor of former County Commissioner Quentin Fairbanks. Fairbanks died Saturday, September 7. He served as Beltrami County Commissioner for 12 years from 2000 to 2013.

Fairbanks was first elected to the seat previously held by commissioner Sandra King. During his term, the Law Enforcement Center, Administration Building and the Judicial Building were all constructed. After the tribute, Commissioner Tim Sumner made a resolution to declare September 7 as Quentin Fairbanks Day.

“Quentin represented the largest geographic district in Beltrami County. He is remembered as a leader that listened to his constituents and worked hard representing their interests. Quentin was also a proud enrolled member of the Red Lake Nation and was dedicated to improving services and the lives on the reservation,” Sumner said.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Malaak Khattab

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

