Beltrami County Board Looks At 2018 Audit Report

Aug. 22 2019

Beltrami County Commissioners received an audit report from the CliftonLarsonAllen accounting firm during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

According to the results of the audit report, the county received a clean opinion on its financial statements. Accountant Doug Host says the audit found the county’s 2018 expenses to exceed its revenues by $3.1 million, with a $4.6 million increase in expenditures and a $10.0 million increase in revenues from 2017.

“We’re hopeful that we have some solutions and can correct that because, to me, it doesn’t seem like it’s a across the board problem. There’s a situation that we need to deal with and we’re dealing with it as best we can. And that is what’s kind of pulling some other funds down,” Commissioner Jim Lucachick said.

The audit report also found there’s a healthy fund balance level in the general fund.

Malaak Khattab

