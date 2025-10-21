Beltrami County Board Hears How Federal Shutdown Could Impact Area

Economic officials spoke to the Beltrami County Board during Tuesday’s work session about the impacts a continued government shutdown would bring to the area, in particular concerning food support programs.

Beltrami County has already announced that due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, pending or new applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be unable to be approved.

At Tuesday’s work session, board members heard that around 3,100 county residents received over half of a million dollars worth of benefits that are primarily spent in the county. All of those receiving benefits could be impacted if the government shutdown continues into November.

“At the local level, that means that our call center, financial workers, and community partners will see an increase in calls and walk-ins from residents concerned about food access,” said Beltrami County Economic Assistance Division Director Curtis Anderson. “We also expect our community food resource providers will experience a higher demand as families try to fill in the gap. But right now, at this time, our General Assistance, Minnesota Supplemental Aid, housing supports, health care, emergency assistance, and emergency general assistance programs will continue on without disruption.”

Residents can still apply for SNAP benefits during this time. County staff will continue to accept applications, gather verification, and complete interviews so cases can be processed when federal funding continues.

Beltrami County says that staff will share updates on SNAP as new information becomes available and to visit the Minnesota Department of Children Youth and Families and Beltrami County websites for more information.