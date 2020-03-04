Beltrami County Board Considers Potential Impacts of Coronavirus in MN
There are currently about 100 cases and six deaths in the United States due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The virus was identified in Wuhan, China only about three months ago and has recently made its way to the United States and other continents.
On Tuesday, Beltrami County Board members listened and asked questions as the county’s public health director discussed statistics on the virus and ways to prevent its spread, as well as a state and local plan that is in place if the virus makes its way to Minnesota.
There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
