Beltrami County Board Approves Architect Contract for New Jail

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has decided to sign a standard architectural contract for the new county jail.

The county received four proposals for architectural services, but the design team and other committee members decided to recommend Klein McCarthy out of Minneapolis.

The contract is divided into multiple phases. Staff requested the county approve the first phase, which would provide preliminary design services. This phase is estimated to cost about $48,000. The other phases would need to be approved later.

“Phase two and three’s schematic design, which comes later with a separate approval for you if the project continues to move forward,” said Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry to the county board. “And then finally, phase four would be essentially procedures and policies and commissioning kind of documentation.”

The board unanimously voted to sign the contract with the amendment of removing the reimbursable markups and authorizing phase one of the project.

