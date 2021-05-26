Beltrami County Begins Watercraft Decontamination for Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Aquatic Invasive Species Program opened its free watercraft decontamination station for the season on Monday. The site is operated by DNR-authorized Beltrami County level 2 watercraft inspectors.

Boaters should consider getting a watercraft decontamination if they are launching into multiple waterbodies within 5 days of each other.

To set up an appointment boaters can call 218-760-8519 if a watercraft needs to be decontaminated. The decontamination process typically includes hot water flushing of watercraft and related equipment with 100-140 degree water. It can typically take anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.

The watercraft decontamination site is located behind Target at 2400 Middle School Road. Additional decontamination sites can be found at www.mndnr.gov/decon

The boat used to train the watercraft inspectors was offered by Ray’s Sport and Marine.

