Beltrami County Begins Final Steps for Redistricting

Beltrami County is closing in on their new map for redistricting. Counties are the last state entities to begin their redistricting according to state statutory requirements. Because of this, challenges such as working around city and other district lines can create obstacles in making this process as simple as possible.

The directives the county board aims to achieve during this year’s redistricting include making minimal changes, having districts be as compact as possible with even populations, and not to gerrymander.

The numbers that Beltrami County gathered related to the county’s population shows a growth of just under 2,000 people. Even though the county recently held a special meeting to look over their choices, the final result is still uncertain.

The Beltrami County Board plans to meet on April 19 to discuss and choose the new map. The deadline for the county is April 26, meaning that county residents may be able to see their new districts soon.

