Feb 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Beltrami County Authorities Asking for Help Finding Missing Man

corey adam bryant

Corey Adam Bryant (Courtesy: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities in Beltrami County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and seeking assistance in locating 31-year-old Corey Adam Bryant, who is described as a 5’11” tall white male who weighs about 200 lb. with blue eyes. Bryant was last seen in the city of Bemidji on Dec. 19, 2025 but has communicated with family as recently as late January.

The Sheriff’s Office has investigated and followed up on several leads but have not been able to make contact with Bryant. If you know of Bryant’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.

