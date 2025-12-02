Beltrami County Approves 2026 Budget with Cuts to Bemidji, Blackduck Libraries

Residents of Beltrami County had one final chance to let their concerns be heard before the county board set the official budget for 2026, which included massive cuts to both the Bemidji and Blackduck public libraries.

In September, the board voted to approve a preliminary budget that would cut 42%, or $175,000, from community service funding. That decision left the libraries with the state’s mandated minimum funding of $265,000. In 2025, Beltrami County allocated just under $438,000 for both libraries.

During today’s public hearing, several residents spoke in protest against the funding cuts and pleaded with the commissioners to change their minds.

“Please, please, please do not take a page from the national playbook,” urged one Beltrami County resident during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Do not be part of dumbing down your constituents. The library is a basic, basic resource that your people need in this county.”

“Cutting libraries during a budgetary crisis is like cutting hospitals during a plague, because that’s basically what you do, is you’re cutting the library at a time when people need it the most,” said Sherilyn Warren, Bemidji Public Library Branch Manager.

County Administrator Tom Barry has previously cited state cost shifts and a small tax base as the county’s main reason for proposing these funding cuts. The county will be paying $2.75 million to cover damages from the June 21st wind storm, which Barry also added was a factor in the board’s decision.

“We reach a point in time where it’s a very significant struggle for us to continue that practice,” he said during the meeting. “It’s criticized, but I think sometimes people don’t understand the context in which we’re operating and the realities in which we’re facing, largely driven by the state. And so, I just want to point that out because it’s significant. The county has done, I think, a great job supporting the library and I think continues to support the library when and how it can given the circumstances.”

The vote for the 2026 budget and levy was passed 4-1, with District 2 Commissioner Joe Gould being the lone “no” vote. The Beltrami County Board approved a 9.63% tax levy increase as a part of the budget, for a total levy amount of just over $36.5 million.