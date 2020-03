Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Sheriff’s office announced today that there will be a routine outdoor warning test tomorrow at 1 p.m.

The County warned that they might need to do multiple siren tests but will try and limit it to two tests.

This is due to some equipment changes at the Emergency Communications Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today