Beltrami County 4-H Summer Showcase To Be Hosted Virtually

Typically, the Beltrami County Fair is the place for those involved in 4-H to show off their work for the year. Although the stage may look different this year, they are still finding ways for people to show off their projects.

This year’s summer showcase will be virtual. There were many reasons for the move to an online version for 2020, including that the fair has been canceled and the desire to follow safety guidelines as closely as possible. Those safety guidelines have a variety of factors for an event such as a showcase, including that, for a youth event, there will be no spectators allowed.

Other considerations include only having 10 youth allowed in any designated space at once, making a typical showcase nearly impossible. This led to the decision to create a virtual showcase.

The move gives 4-H participants a way to still show off hard work that may have began before the COVID-19 pandemic even began. Many state-level plans have also opted for virtual versions at this time, as the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled for this year.

The online summer showcase is planned for the same dates as the original event was scheduled for, the second week of August.

