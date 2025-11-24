Beltrami Co. Stops Using CodeRED Emergency Notifications After Cyberattack

Beltrami County has decommissioned its CodeRED by OnSolve Emergency Notification System due to a cyberattack and data breach at the vendor level.

A press release from Emergency Management Director Chris Muller says the county had used the platform for 12 years, with alerts being sent by Emergency Management and the 911 Dispatch Center. They are actively evaluating options to replace the CodeRED platform.

The county says that in the meantime, there are redundancies in place for Beltrami County to get emergency alerts and information out that include both the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Beltrami County Emergency Management Facebook pages, the Beltrami County website, the Emergency Alert System (EAS) through broadcast TV and radio, and local media partners.

Wireless emergency alerts can be sent at the county’s request through the state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, but that will slow the process. There is currently no capability to place phone call notifications. Muller says that if you receive any alerts or messages from CodeRED on behalf of Beltrami County, terminate the communication.

Beltrami County accessed CodeRED through a web-based application. The cyberattack has not compromised other county infrastructure.