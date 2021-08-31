Beltrami Co. Squad Car Collides with Pickup Truck in Bemidji
A Beltrami County deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Deputy Lavonte Hardie was responding to an emergency call when he entered an intersection near Paul Bunyan Drive and collided with a pickup truck headed southbound on Highway 71. Hardie was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Sanford Bemidji.
The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Devin Murphy of Walker, was not injured.
