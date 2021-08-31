Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Squad Car Collides with Pickup Truck in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Aug. 30 2021

A Beltrami County deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Deputy Lavonte Hardie was responding to an emergency call when he entered an intersection near Paul Bunyan Drive and collided with a pickup truck headed southbound on Highway 71. Hardie was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Sanford Bemidji.

The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Devin Murphy of Walker, was not injured.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Randall Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

Bicyclist Lying on Road Struck, Killed by Vehicle Near Little Falls

UPDATE: Utility Workers Discover Possible Human Bones in Beltrami County

Brainerd Man Arrested After Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Baxter

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.