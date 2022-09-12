Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls Impersonating Deputy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has reported two separate cases of scam calls in the area.

The phone calls, described as “suspicious,” were reported prior to a press release sent out Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, the caller identified themselves as Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton and said that the person they contacted failed to show up for a federal court hearing. The report then states the caller threatened to arrest the respondent.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office sates these calls are fraudulent and are not from their office. They advise not to give out any personal information or money.

