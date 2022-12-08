Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Receives New Body Armor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip has recently received body armor from a donation.

According to the press release, the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s donated the bullet and stab protective vest. The donation was sponsored by Rick and Cindy Haterius of Colorado Springs, CO. The vest is also embroidered with the statement “In memory of K9 Jinx EPCSO, EOW 4-11-22.”

Vested Interested in K9s started in 2009 and works to provide protective vests to K9s in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its start, the non-profit has reportedly donated over 4,845 vests with a value of over $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states. This accomplishment is done through both public and private donations.

The program that provided the bullet and stab protective vest is for K9s 20 months and older. The K9 must also be actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other related agencies.

More information can be found at Vested Interest in K9s’s website.

