Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Receives New Body Armor

Mary BalstadDec. 8 2022

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip has recently received body armor from a donation.

BCSO K9 Rip w/New Vest
Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

According to the press release, the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s donated the bullet and stab protective vest. The donation was sponsored by Rick and Cindy Haterius of Colorado Springs, CO. The vest is also embroidered with the statement “In memory of K9 Jinx EPCSO, EOW 4-11-22.”

Vested Interested in K9s started in 2009 and works to provide protective vests to K9s in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its start, the non-profit has reportedly donated over 4,845 vests with a value of over $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states. This accomplishment is done through both public and private donations.

The program that provided the bullet and stab protective vest is for K9s 20 months and older. The K9 must also be actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other related agencies.

More information can be found at Vested Interest in K9s’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail

Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges

Officials Urge Public to Be Patient for Ice Fishing Following Upper Red Lake Rescue

Hundreds of Anglers Stranded on Upper Red Lake Ice Rescued

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.