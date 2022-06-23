Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Locating Missing Man

Lakeland News — Jun. 23 2022

Gary Schyma

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

77-year-old Gary Schyma, who lives in rural Tenstrike, was reported missing to authorities at 12:30 Thursday morning. Deputies and family have checked local businesses and other places Schyma visits but have been unable to locate him.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reports that Schyma has memory and other health issues. He was last seen driving a 2013 black Chevy Silverado bearing Minnesota license plate EJE 313. Schyma was last seen wearing Crocs, gray sweatpants, and a green and gray long-sleeved shirt.

If you have seen Gary Schyma or his truck, please call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

