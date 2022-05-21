Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Hold Memorial Honoring Fallen Comrades

Click to print (Opens in new window)

May 15th marks the beginning of National Law Enforcement Memorial week. As Memorial Day approaches, public servants are remembered for their work and sacrifices made.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department held a memorial service yesterday to honor their fallen comrades.

In the last two years, eight peace officers of Minnesota have fallen while in the line of duty. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office organized a memorial service for these officers at the fire station in Bemidji, honoring their colleagues.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. This year’s week of remembrance focused on the mental health struggles that law enforcement officers live with. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is taking this message to heart and working to improve their employees’ mental health.

Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella said that “2021 surpassed 2020 as the deadliest year for law enforcement.” There were 632 law enforcement deaths. Of that, 25% are self-inflicted. If COVID-19 deaths are not included in this data, this number would be 49%. Jason Riggs says by focusing on talking about mental health needs, it takes away the stigma.

Two of the officers memorialized at the service were from the area. Shannon Lee “Opie” Barron from the Red Lake Police Department died of a heart attack. Ryan Andrwe Bialke from the Red Lake Nation Police Department was shot and killed while responding to a distressed individual.

