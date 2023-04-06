Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Discusses Challenges in Enforcing MN’s THC Edibles Law

Mary BalstadApr. 5 2023

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get a handle on how to enforce a bill passed last summer that legalized THC edibles in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the county board requested an overview of the state’s laws regarding edibles and their impact on the community.

Sheriff Jason Riggs provided a look at how his office is working with the enforcement provisions of the current statute. While it does outline requirements, such as a minimum age for purchase or how businesses should properly package the product, Riggs says there are still vague areas of enforcement.

Sheriff Riggs described an incident that occurred a few weeks ago in Beltrami County involved a youth sharing edible gummies with classmates. Riggs says he questions the statutes’ limitations and what charges should be brought forth in this scenario.

Current bills in the state House and Senate to legalize recreation marijuana do have more enforcement provisions in them regarding edibles. These include training peace officers and increasing the number of drug recognition experts. It also allows local governments to conduct compliance checks of every cannabis and hemp business with a retail registration issued by the unit.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

MnDOT Cautions Motorists in Northwest Region Due to Winter Storm

Northwoods Experience: BSU Welcomes Spring with Sustainable Seed Starting Workshop

Watermark Art Center’s Annual High School Showcase Opens to Big Crowds

Bemidji City Council Votes to Remove City Manager, Cites Lack of Confidence

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.