Beltrami Co. Sheriff Candidate Jason Riggs Emphasizes Community Outreach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A third candidate for Beltrami County Sheriff announced his campaign on March 27. Beltrami County Captain Jason Riggs is the latest person to put his bid in for sheriff, following the two other candidates Jarrett Walton and Bidal Duran.

Since 2003, Riggs has served in public law enforcement. Working in northern Minnesota for two decades, Riggs’ career went from police officer to Headwaters S.W.A.T. Team Commander. The platform that Riggs runs on includes creating connections with the people and organizations of Beltrami County.

“Everybody that lives, works, and travels through this community is a stakeholder,” Riggs said. “They have to understand that we can’t do this alone. We need everybody involved to make our community better.”

Other points that Riggs covers in his campaign for sheriff include continual work on the Jail Project. His main point is to help the incarcerated smoothly transition back into civilization and become active citizens. If elected, he also aims to hire a Community Engagement Officer who will make contacts on a regular basis within the community.

The election for Beltrami County Sheriff will take place on November 8th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today