Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Candidate Jason Riggs Emphasizes Community Outreach

Mary BalstadApr. 8 2022

A third candidate for Beltrami County Sheriff announced his campaign on March 27. Beltrami County Captain Jason Riggs is the latest person to put his bid in for sheriff, following the two other candidates Jarrett Walton and Bidal Duran.

Since 2003, Riggs has served in public law enforcement. Working in northern Minnesota for two decades, Riggs’ career went from police officer to Headwaters S.W.A.T. Team Commander. The platform that Riggs runs on includes creating connections with the people and organizations of Beltrami County.

“Everybody that lives, works, and travels through this community is a stakeholder,” Riggs said. “They have to understand that we can’t do this alone. We need everybody involved to make our community better.”

Other points that Riggs covers in his campaign for sheriff include continual work on the Jail Project. His main point is to help the incarcerated smoothly transition back into civilization and become active citizens. If elected, he also aims to hire a Community Engagement Officer who will make contacts on a regular basis within the community.

The election for Beltrami County Sheriff will take place on November 8th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Members Vote in Primary Elections

Highway 71 Construction in Bemidji Set to Begin in May

Bemidji Daycare Worker Charged with Malicious Punishment of Child Under 4

Sanford Center Introduces New General Manager

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.