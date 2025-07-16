Beltrami Co. Requests Disaster Declaration to Receive Financial Assistance

Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Chris Muller says a Preliminary Damage Assessment has confirmed the county has exceeded the threshold to qualify for disaster assistance. The county is now in the process of requesting a disaster declaration to receive financial assistance for public infrastructure damages and costs associated with debris removal.

Currently, Beltrami County is only collected data on public infrastructure damages. Private property owners should consult their insurance company.

Townships and cities that sustained significant damage to public infrastructure or debris removal from the June 21st storm should contact Muller by emailing [email protected] or by calling 218-333-8386.