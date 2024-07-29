Beltrami Co. Public Health Survey Committee Looks For Input for Community Health Improvement Plan

The Beltrami County Public Health Survey Committee is updating the Community Health Board on their survey progress in conducting community health assessments with the public.

Every five years, Minnesota requires community health boards across the state to participate in community health assessments.

Beltrami County is conducting these assessments with the public to create a community health improvement plan that identifies health needs within the county.

The questions only take about four minutes to fill out, but can be a major help to the board.

The surveys are live now, and can be found electronically on the Beltrami County website, or paper copies are at the Public Health buildings.

The Beltrami County Community Health Board Community Health Assessment: https://www.co.beltrami.mn.us/news/posts/chb-community-health-assessment/